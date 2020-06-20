  • Justin Rose shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the RBC Heritage

  • The second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage was suspended due to inclement weather late in the afternoon with Webb Simpson holding a one-stroke lead over the field at 12-under par for the tournament.
    Round Recaps

    Round 2 suspended due to weather at RBC Heritage

    The second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage was suspended due to inclement weather late in the afternoon with Webb Simpson holding a one-stroke lead over the field at 12-under par for the tournament.