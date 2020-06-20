In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Justin Rose hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 14th at 10 under; Joaquin Niemann and Chris Stroud are tied for 1st at 13 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Carlos Ortiz, Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Wallace, Corey Conners, and Alex Noren are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Rose hit an approach shot from 187 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, Rose chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Rose hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.

At the 588-yard par-5 15th, Rose got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rose to 4 under for the round.