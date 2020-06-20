In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

Spieth got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spieth hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fifth. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spieth hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Spieth chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

At the 373-yard par-4 13th, Spieth got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Spieth's tee shot went 155 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.