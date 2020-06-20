-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Jon Rahm in the third round at the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Jon Rahm makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Jon Rahm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rahm finished his round tied for 13th at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Bryson DeChambeau, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Jon Rahm's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
Rahm hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Rahm hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Rahm to 5 under for the round.
