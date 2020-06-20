Joel Dahmen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Dahmen finished his round tied for 1st at 14 under with Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners, and Daniel Berger; Joaquin Niemann, Webb Simpson, and Chris Stroud are tied for 6th at 13 under; and Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Alex Noren, Andrew Landry, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Brice Garnett are tied for 9th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Joel Dahmen hit an approach shot from 220 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dahmen had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Dahmen's 162 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Dahmen had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Dahmen's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 6 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Dahmen had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 8 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to 8 under for the round.