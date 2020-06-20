  • Joel Dahmen delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the third at the RBC Heritage

  • In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Joel Dahmen makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage

    In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.