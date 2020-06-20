In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Niemann finished his round in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Joaquin Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Niemann's 175 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Niemann hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fifth. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Niemann chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Niemann's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 8 under for the round.