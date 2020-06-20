-
Joaquin Niemann delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the third at the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joaquin Niemann sinks birdie putt from off the green at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Joaquin Niemann rolls in a 21-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Niemann finished his round in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Joaquin Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Niemann's 175 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Niemann hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fifth. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Niemann chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Niemann's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 8 under for the round.
