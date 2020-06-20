Jim Herman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 55th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners, Chris Stroud, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Herman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Herman's his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Herman had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Herman's 129 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, Herman missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.