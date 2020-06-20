-
-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the RBC Heritage
-
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 20, 2020
Jhonattan Vegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 22nd at 11 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.
At the 469-yard par-4 third, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to even for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Vegas chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Vegas had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.