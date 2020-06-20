-
Jason Dufner shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Jason Dufner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 47th at 8 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.
On the par-5 second, Dufner's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Dufner hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
