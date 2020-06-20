J.T. Poston hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 13th at 11 under; Carlos Ortiz and Joel Dahmen are tied for 1st at 14 under; Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Daniel Berger, Chris Stroud, Corey Conners, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brice Garnett, Abraham Ancer, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 12 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Poston had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Poston chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Poston's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Poston's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Poston had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.