In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Ian Poulter hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under with Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Poulter got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Poulter chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Poulter hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Poulter's tee shot went 172 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Poulter's 174 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.