Harry Higgs shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs sinks 46-foot birdie putt at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Harry Higgs drains a 46-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Harry Higgs hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 61st at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Chris Stroud and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 410-yard par-4 first, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Higgs chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Higgs went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
Higgs missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
