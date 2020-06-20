-
-
Harris English shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage
-
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 20, 2020
Harris English hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 41st at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Chris Stroud and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
English tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 39 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing English to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, English had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, English hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into native area, English hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 15th. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.