Gary Woodland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 65th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann and Chris Stroud are tied for 1st at 13 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Carlos Ortiz, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Wallace, Corey Conners, and Alex Noren are tied for 7th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Woodland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

Woodland his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woodland had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Woodland's 120 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Woodland's his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 124 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Woodland had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to even for the round.