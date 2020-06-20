In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Ernie Els hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Els finished his day tied for 56th at 7 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.

On his tee stroke on the 469-yard par-4 third, Els went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Els to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Els's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Els's 163 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Els to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Els's his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Els had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Els to 1 over for the round.