Erik van Rooyen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under with Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, van Rooyen had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

Van Rooyen hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 502-yard par-5 second. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, van Rooyen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van Rooyen at 2 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, van Rooyen hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 15th. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, van Rooyen's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.