Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 47th at 8 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Dylan Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Frittelli's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.