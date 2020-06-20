-
-
Dustin Johnson putts well in round three of the RBC Heritage
-
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Dustin Johnson makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Dustin Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 16th at 12 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Dustin Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.