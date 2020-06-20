In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Doc Redman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 5th at 10 under with Scott Stallings, Ryan Palmer, and Matthew Fitzpatrick; Joaquin Niemann and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Redman got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Redman hit an approach shot from 196 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Redman's 186 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Redman had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Redman's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 5 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Redman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Redman had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 6 under for the round.