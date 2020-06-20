Danny Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lee missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Lee to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Lee had a quadruple bogey after hitting the green in 7 and two putting. This dropped Lee to 4 over for the day.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Lee chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Lee's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Lee went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.