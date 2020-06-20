Daniel Berger hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 14 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right rough on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Berger had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Berger chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Berger's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Berger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Berger's 163 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Berger to 5 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Berger had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 7 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 8 under for the round.