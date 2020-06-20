In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under with Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Chris Stroud; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Conners's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Conners chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Conners chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Conners had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.