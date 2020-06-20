-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Collin Morikawa in the third round at the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Morikawa finished his round tied for 35th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners, Chris Stroud, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Collin Morikawa's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Morikawa had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
