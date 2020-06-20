In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 35th at 9 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Joaquin Niemann, Chris Stroud, Alex Noren, Corey Conners, and Webb Simpson are tied for 5th at 13 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout had a fantastic chip-in on the 200-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 17 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Bezuidenhout's 110 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bezuidenhout's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.