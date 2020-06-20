Chris Stroud hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Stroud finished his round tied for 1st at 13 under with Joaquin Niemann; Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Sergio Garcia, Matt Wallace, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, and Alex Noren are tied for 9th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Chris Stroud had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stroud's 118 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Stroud hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stroud to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stroud had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Stroud to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Stroud hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 7 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stroud hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stroud to 8 under for the round.