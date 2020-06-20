-
-
Chez Reavie putts well in round three of the RBC Heritage
-
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 20, 2020
Chez Reavie hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his round tied for 43rd at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Corey Conners and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Scott Stallings, Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.T. Poston, Ryan Palmer, Doc Redman, and Chris Stroud are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Chez Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Reavie had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Reavie's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.