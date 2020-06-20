-
Chesson Hadley shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Chesson Hadley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, Hadley's 132 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to even-par for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Hadley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadley at 1 over for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadley had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
