-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Charl Schwartzel in the third round at the RBC Heritage
-
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 20, 2020
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Charl Schwartzel hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 14th at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Corey Conners, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 274 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Charl Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Schwartzel's 116 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Schwartzel had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.