Strong putting brings Carlos Ortiz a 8-under 63 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Carlos Ortiz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his round tied for 1st at 14 under with Joel Dahmen; Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Daniel Berger, Chris Stroud, Corey Conners, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Abraham Ancer, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 12 under.
At the par-5 second, Carlos Ortiz chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ortiz hit an approach shot from 281 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ortiz had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Ortiz's 117 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 7 under for the round.
