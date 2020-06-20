In his third round at the RBC Heritage, C.T. Pan hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

C.T. Pan got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving C.T. Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Pan hit his 209 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

After a 239 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Pan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Pan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Pan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Pan's 183 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.