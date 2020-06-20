-
Bubba Watson shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson birdies No. 5 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
Bubba Watson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 72nd at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners, Chris Stroud, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Watson's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to even for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Watson's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Watson's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
