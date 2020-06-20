-
Bryson DeChambeau putts well in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bryson DeChambeau birdies No. 6 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Bryson DeChambeau makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 16th at 12 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.
After a 304 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Bryson DeChambeau chipped his fifth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.
On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 12th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
