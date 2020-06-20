-
Brooks Koepka putts well in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka birdies No. 15 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Brooks Koepka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his day tied for 16th at 12 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Brooks Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Koepka's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to even-par for the round.
Koepka hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
