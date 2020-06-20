-
Brice Garnett shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brice Garnett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 12 under for the tournament.
At the par-5 second, Garnett chipped in his third shot from 29 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
At the 469-yard par-4 third, Garnett's tee shot went 278 yards to the native area and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Garnett had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Garnett's 165 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to native area on the par-5 15th, Garnett hit his 125 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 6 under for the round.
