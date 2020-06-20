-
-
Brian Stuard putts well in round three of the RBC Heritage
-
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 20, 2020
Brian Stuard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round tied for 70th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Scott Stallings, Ryan Palmer, Doc Redman, and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 410-yard par-4 first, Brian Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Stuard had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.