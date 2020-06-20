Brian Harman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 55th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Bryson DeChambeau, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Harman hit an approach shot from 192 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Harman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Harman's his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Harman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Harman's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Harman hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Harman's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Harman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.