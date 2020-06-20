In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Branden Grace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 25th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Scott Stallings, Ryan Palmer, Doc Redman, and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Grace's 127 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Grace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

Grace tee shot went 202 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Grace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Grace had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Grace hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Grace's 186 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.