-
-
Branden Grace shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the RBC Heritage
-
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 20, 2020
-
Best Of
Winning moments from RBC Heritage
Take a look back at the winning moments from the RBC Heritage, including champions C.T. Pan, Wesley Bryan, Branden Grace, Jim Furyk and Matt Kuchar.
In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Branden Grace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 25th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Scott Stallings, Ryan Palmer, Doc Redman, and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Grace's 127 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Grace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
Grace tee shot went 202 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Grace to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Grace had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Grace hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Grace's 186 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.