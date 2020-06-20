In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Bill Haas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 42nd at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann and Chris Stroud are tied for 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 3rd at 12 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Erik van Rooyen, Carlos Ortiz, Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On his tee stroke on the 469-yard par-4 third, Haas went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

Haas hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Haas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

Haas hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Haas's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Haas's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to 2 under for the round.