Strong putting brings Bernhard Langer an even-par round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bernhard Langer hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Langer finished his round tied for 60th at 6 under; Carlos Ortiz and Joel Dahmen are tied for 1st at 14 under; Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Daniel Berger, Chris Stroud, Corey Conners, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Abraham Ancer, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Bernhard Langer had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bernhard Langer to 1 under for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Langer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Langer to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Langer's 197 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Langer to 3 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Langer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Langer to 2 under for the round.
Langer got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Langer to even for the round.
