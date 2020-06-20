-
Andrew Landry posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the third round of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Landry hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Landry finished his day tied for 16th at 12 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Andrew Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Landry hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Landry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Landry missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Landry to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Landry had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Landry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.
