In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Alex Noren hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 16th at 12 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Noren hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Noren's 182 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Noren chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Noren had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 6 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 5 under for the round.