Adam Hadwin shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the RBC Heritage
June 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 27th at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann and Chris Stroud are tied for 1st at 13 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Carlos Ortiz, Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Wallace, Corey Conners, and Alex Noren are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadwin had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hadwin's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 112 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
