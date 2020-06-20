Abraham Ancer hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.

On the par-5 second, Ancer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ancer hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Ancer missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Ancer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Ancer had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.

Ancer tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ancer to 4 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Ancer's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 6 under for the round.