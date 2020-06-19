-
Zach Johnson shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson birdies No. 12 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Zach Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 121st at 1 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 25-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Johnson hit his 1282 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson missed a birdie attempt from 14-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Johnson got to the green in 3 and sunk a 1483-foot putt for par. This kept Johnson at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Johnson's 159 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
