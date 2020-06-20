Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 62nd at 4 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Schauffele had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

At the 588-yard par-5 15th, Schauffele's tee shot went 280 yards to the native area, his second shot went 182 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 133 yards to the green where he two putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Schauffele's tee shot went 304 yards to the native area, his second shot went 56 yards to the native area, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

At the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Schauffele got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schauffele's 140 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.