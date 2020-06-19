Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Clark hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Clark chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Clark hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

Clark missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Clark to 5 under for the round.