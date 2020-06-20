-
Wesley Bryan shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Wesley Bryan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 45th at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Bryan hit an approach shot from 13 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Bryan missed a birdie attempt from 47-feet taking a par. This left Bryan to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Bryan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bryan at 1 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.
