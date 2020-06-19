Webb Simpson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Corey Conners is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Simpson had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Simpson hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Simpson's 139 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Simpson hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Simpson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Simpson at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Simpson's 165 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Simpson's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.