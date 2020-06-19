  • Webb Simpson shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the RBC Heritage

  • In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson birdies No. 9 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage

    In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.