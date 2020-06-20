Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 29th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Hovland had a 11 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hovland's 155 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Hovland chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to even for the round.