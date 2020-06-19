In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Vijay Singh hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Singh finished his day tied for 100th at 1 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.

Singh got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Singh had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Singh to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Singh hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Singh to 2 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Singh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Singh to 1 over for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Singh reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Singh to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Singh's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Singh to 1 under for the round.

Singh got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to even for the round.