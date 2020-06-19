-
Victor Perez shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Victor Perez hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 146th at 5 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.
